Fog Advisory (Wawa)

At 3:43 p.m. Environment Canada issued a fog advisory.

Pukaskwa Park, Wawa, Agawa, Lake Superior Provincial Park, Montreal River Harbour, Batchawana Bay, Searchmont

Areas of dense fog are expected to develop this afternoon into tonight for areas near Lake Superior. Conditions are expected to improve by Thursday morning.

If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.