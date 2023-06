Nipigon OPP – Impaired Driver caught Speeding

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Nipigon Detachment have laid impaired driving and stunt driving charges after receiving a traffic complaint of an erratic driver.

On June 19, 2023, at approximately 8:40 p.m., members of the Nipigon OPP Detachment received a call for service regarding an erratic driver travelling westbound on Highway 17.

Nipigon OPP members patrolled and found the subject vehicle travelling at 160 Kilometers an hour.

As a result of the investigation, Miley ALLEN, 27-years-old of London, England, is charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Adult Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed

A 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was issued.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways.¬†Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations.¬†Complaints of impaired, aggressive, or careless driving can also be made by calling¬†1-888-310-1122.

For more information on the consequences of drinking and driving, check out:

http://www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/safety/impaired-driving.shtml