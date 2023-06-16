Wawa Pickleball has moved to the Community Centre rink surface for the summer. Courts are open Tuesday and Thursdays at 12 noon until 3 pm. Cost $3
The pro shop will lend out paddles and balls if you don’t have them.
All are welcome. Some of the more skilled players can help newer players learn the rules and get some practical tips to make the game fun.
Latest posts by Brenda lee Stockton (see all)
- Pickleball Moves Inside for the Summer - June 16, 2023
- Workplace Injury Leads to $60,000 Fine for Richards Landing-based Company - June 16, 2023
- Former Wawa CAO – 2023 Prestige Award Recipient - June 15, 2023