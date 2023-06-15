Register Now for 15th Annual Bill Rose Memorial Golf Tournament

It is hard to believe that it is already the time for the 15th Annual William G. Rose Memorial Golf Tournament. This year it will be held on Friday, July 14th with tee offs starting at 1 p.m.

There are Men’s, Ladies, Mixed and Senior Teams competing, and your registration fee includes a steak dinner and prizes.

Proceeds from the tournament help fund the William Rose Memorial Bursary. The recipient of the 2022 bursary was Mathieu Lafrenière (École Saint Joseph). Last year, the William Rose Memorial Golf Tournament Committee was pleased to present a financial donation of $500 to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation in support of their efforts in raising funds for capital equipment.

Special Prizes:

#3 Hole in One is sponsored by Whitefish Lodge, and

#7 Hole in One is sponsored by Mission Motors

Call the Pro-Shop to reserve your tee-off today!