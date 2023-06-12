Statement by the Prime Minister on National Public Service Week

June 11, 2023

Ottawa, Ontario

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on National Public Service Week, which runs from June 11 to 17:

“Today, I join Canadians in marking the start of National Public Service Week – a time to recognize the hard work, dedication, and commitment of over 300,000 public servants across Canada who work to better the lives of Canadians day in and day out.

“Canada’s public service keeps our country moving. From providing essential services that all Canadians depend on to helping with the rising cost of living to responding to emerging international crises to supporting the delivery of key initiatives like $10-a-day child care and our ambitious Climate Plan, Canada’s world-class public service continues to meet our country’s evolving needs.

“Through the Call to Action on Anti-Racism, Equity, and Inclusion in the Federal Public Service, we are supporting the career development of Indigenous, Black, and racialized employees. And in Budget 2023, we made investments to continue building an inclusive and equitable public service – including the creation of a Mental Health Fund for Black public servants and the establishment of dedicated career development programs. There is still more work to be done to address barriers in the workplace, and together we can build a public service that represents Canada’s diversity and continues to deliver the services that Canadians rely on daily.

“To the federal public service’s scientists, administrative assistants, analysts, and everyone in between, I thank each and every one of you for your dedication to serving Canadians from coast to coast to coast. You help make Canada the country we know and love.”