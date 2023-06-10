Morning News – June 10





Weather:



Today – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 13. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 6.

Forest Fire Update:

A Restricted Fire Zone (RFZ) is in effect for the entire fire region of Ontario (Zones 1 to 36) due to extreme forest fire conditions. Open air burning, including campfires, is not permitted.



There are many road closures due to forest fire activity – check your area before you travel.

Wawa 3 has decreased around 20 hectares to 6,678 hectares and is not yet under control. An Implementation Order was placed on June 4 restricting travel in areas where active fire and fire suppression are taking place.

Chapleau 3 is located east of Chapleau and is currently 3,134 hectares in size and not under control. Values assessment and protection is ongoing. Helicopter bucket operations took place yesterday to work priority areas on the fire.

The fire hazard remains high to extreme across the Northeast Region.

News Tidbits: