Men’s Night Golf – June 1

1st FLIGHT:
1st: Dylan Buckell, Anders Morden, Joel Dechamplain – 32
2nd: Rob Vernier, Bill Carruthers, Karl Benstead – 33
3rd: Mark McRay, Rolly Lachappell, Mike McCoy – 34
2nd FLIGHT:
1st: Kyston Stevens, Ray McGregor, Mark Beland – 35
2nd: Jeff Amos, James Roberge, Shane Bukowski – 35
3rd: Dave Jennings, Eric Comptois, Jean Desgagne – 35
3rd FLIGHT:
1st: Gary Mercier, Joe McCoy, Glen Williams – 35
2nd: Mike Fell, Brandon Case, Brad Case – 35
3rd: Ray Baronette, Tanner Padock, Spare – 36
4th FLIGHT:
1st: Kyle Wood, Sheldon Lacroix, Michel Lemoyne – 36
2nd: Tim Lesarge, Mike Hogan, Wayne Rahn – 36
3rd: Dave Dupuis, Dean Domich, Spare – 36
5th FLIGHT:
1st: Dwayne McRae, Nick Alexopoulous, Scott Carruthers – 7
2nd: Eben Leadbetter, Brady Desrochers, Logan Dunham – 37
3rd: Caleb Boylan, Damon Boylan, Ethan Jones – 37
6th FLIGHT:
1st: Kevin Auger, Danny Mercer, Peter Moore – 38
2nd: Al Hardy, John Scott, Garth Wheatley – 38
3rd: Peter Kusic, Brian Lachine, Spare – 39
7th FLIGHT:
1st: Richard Davidson, Scott Nolan, Ray Renaud – 40
2nd: Tom Terris, Luke Morden, Tom Fahrer – 40
3rd: N/A –
8th FLIGHT:
1st: Mario Casavant, Sandy Oliver, Spare – 41
2nd: Bill Matheson, Greg Dumba, Ian Dawyd – 41
3rd: N/A –
Special Events Winners:
Closest to Hole #1 (North of 17 Restaurant: 1 Hercules Cheese Pep Pizza): Mike Fell
Closest to Hole #2 (Northern Lights Ford: $30.00 Cash Prize): Dylan Buckell
Closest to Hole #3 (Stretch Lumber: $30.00 Cash Prize): Ray Baronette
Closest to Hole #4 (Whitefish Lodge: $30.00 Cash Prize): Logan Dunham
Closest to Hole #5 (RJ’s Bait: 90 Cash Prize): Mike Hogan
Closest to Hole #6 (AJ’s Pizza: 3 10oz Steaks): Jeff Austin
Closest to Hole #7 (Mission Motors: $30.00 Cash Prize): Kevin Auger
Closest to Hole #8 (Trans Canada Chrysler: $30.00 Cash Prize): Scott Carruthers
Closest to Hole #9 (Wawa Motor Inn: $30. 00 Cash Prize): Bradley Hurbert Eddy Vachon – Case
Senior Men (65+) Longest Drive Hole #5 (Subway .. buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize): Mike Belanger
Men’s Longest Drive Hole #8 (Canadian Tire: $25 Gift Certificate ): Damon Boylan
Winner: $15 Clubhouse Voucher: Jeff Austin
Winner of Cash Draw $54.00 : Jeff Amos (drawn by Hayli )
Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – $3,382.00 – NO WINNER – Includes holes 3 & 7. Next weeks amount is $3,439.00 ($3,382.00 + $57.00) – *ALL goes to the Winner*
25 Foot Putt $111.00 – ($54.00 + $57.00) No Winner last week – 3 putters for next week –Mike Hogan, Paul Vachon, Brady Desrochers – Putt off will happen June 1st
PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.
Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2023 season!!
Without their support, Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.
- Men’s Night Golf – June 1 - June 6, 2023
- Michipicoten Golf Club AGM - January 11, 2023
- Men’s Night Golf – October 1 - October 5, 2022