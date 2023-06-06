Men’s Night Golf – June 1

1st FLIGHT:

1st: Dylan Buckell, Anders Morden, Joel Dechamplain – 32

2nd: Rob Vernier, Bill Carruthers, Karl Benstead – 33

3rd: Mark McRay, Rolly Lachappell, Mike McCoy – 34

2nd FLIGHT:

1st: Kyston Stevens, Ray McGregor, Mark Beland – 35

2nd: Jeff Amos, James Roberge, Shane Bukowski – 35

3rd: Dave Jennings, Eric Comptois, Jean Desgagne – 35

3rd FLIGHT:

1st: Gary Mercier, Joe McCoy, Glen Williams – 35

2nd: Mike Fell, Brandon Case, Brad Case – 35

3rd: Ray Baronette, Tanner Padock, Spare – 36

4th FLIGHT:

1st: Kyle Wood, Sheldon Lacroix, Michel Lemoyne – 36

2nd: Tim Lesarge, Mike Hogan, Wayne Rahn – 36

3rd: Dave Dupuis, Dean Domich, Spare – 36

5th FLIGHT:

1st: Dwayne McRae, Nick Alexopoulous, Scott Carruthers – 7

2nd: Eben Leadbetter, Brady Desrochers, Logan Dunham – 37

3rd: Caleb Boylan, Damon Boylan, Ethan Jones – 37

6th FLIGHT:

1st: Kevin Auger, Danny Mercer, Peter Moore – 38

2nd: Al Hardy, John Scott, Garth Wheatley – 38

3rd: Peter Kusic, Brian Lachine, Spare – 39

7th FLIGHT:

1st: Richard Davidson, Scott Nolan, Ray Renaud – 40

2nd: Tom Terris, Luke Morden, Tom Fahrer – 40

3rd: N/A –

8th FLIGHT:

1st: Mario Casavant, Sandy Oliver, Spare – 41

2nd: Bill Matheson, Greg Dumba, Ian Dawyd – 41

3rd: N/A –

Special Events Winners:

Closest to Hole #1 (North of 17 Restaurant: 1 Hercules Cheese Pep Pizza): Mike Fell

Closest to Hole #2 (Northern Lights Ford: $30.00 Cash Prize): Dylan Buckell

Closest to Hole #3 (Stretch Lumber: $30.00 Cash Prize): Ray Baronette

Closest to Hole #4 (Whitefish Lodge: $30.00 Cash Prize): Logan Dunham

Closest to Hole #5 (RJ’s Bait: 90 Cash Prize): Mike Hogan

Closest to Hole #6 (AJ’s Pizza: 3 10oz Steaks): Jeff Austin

Closest to Hole #7 (Mission Motors: $30.00 Cash Prize): Kevin Auger

Closest to Hole #8 (Trans Canada Chrysler: $30.00 Cash Prize): Scott Carruthers

Closest to Hole #9 (Wawa Motor Inn: $30. 00 Cash Prize): Bradley Hurbert Eddy Vachon – Case

Senior Men (65+) Longest Drive Hole #5 (Subway .. buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize): Mike Belanger

Men’s Longest Drive Hole #8 (Canadian Tire: $25 Gift Certificate ): Damon Boylan

Winner: $15 Clubhouse Voucher: Jeff Austin

Winner of Cash Draw $54.00 : Jeff Amos (drawn by Hayli )

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – $3,382.00 – NO WINNER – Includes holes 3 & 7. Next weeks amount is $3,439.00 ($3,382.00 + $57.00) – *ALL goes to the Winner*

25 Foot Putt $111.00 – ($54.00 + $57.00) No Winner last week – 3 putters for next week –Mike Hogan, Paul Vachon, Brady Desrochers – Putt off will happen June 1st

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2023 season!!

Without their support, Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.