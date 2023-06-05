Schreiber OPP – Impaired Charges Laid after Collision

A 19-year-old individual from Schreiber is facing multiple charges including impaired operation resulting from a motor vehicle collision (MVC).

On June 3, 2023, at approximately 2:45 a.m., members of the Schreiber Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Terrace Bay Fire Department responded to a report of a single vehicle MVC on the Mill Road, north of Terrace Bay.

EMS transported 3 vehicle occupants to local area hospital. Two individuals sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and the other individual received minor injuries.

As a result of the investigation, Micheal KEAY, 19-years-old, of Schreiber has been criminally charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

Operation Causing Bodily Harm

Novice Driver BAC Above Zero (Pursuant to the Highway Traffic Act)

The Accused received a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Schreiber on June 29, 2023.

The OPP is committed to road safety and encourage motorists to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 if you suspect impaired driving. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.