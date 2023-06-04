O’ LEARY, James Vincent “Diamond”

February 18, 1945 – May 20, 2023

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our father, grandfather, and brother.

Survived by his beloved son Terry O’Leary (Nerisse Drona) and his daughters Naiomi O’Leary, Priscilla O’Leary (Brent Woods), granddaughter Niya and grandsons Cole, Jake and Cameron. He is predeceased by his daughter Stephanie, his parents Isobel “Dolly” Blimkie, Art O’Leary, Ed Gardner and his nephew Brian O’Leary. Dear brother of Jack (late Edith), Margo (late Roger), and the late Jill Milne (late Cecile). He will be remembered by his numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Burial of his cremated remains will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery, Hawk Junction. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.