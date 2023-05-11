Breaking News

Morning News – May 11

May 11, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 60% chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 16 except 12 near Lake Superior. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers early this evening. Low plus 5.

 

North East Forest Fire Update:

  • There are currently no active wildland fires in the Northeast Region.
  • The fire hazard is moderate to high across the Northeast Region this afternoon.

 

News Tidbits:

  • Strong G3-class geomagnetic storms are possible today, May 11th, when a CME is expected to hit Earth’s magnetic field.
  • Defined Movement Dance is celebrating 20 years in Wawa with the annual spring recital tonight (sold out) and tomorrow evening (tickets still available)

Provincial Announcements:

  • Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation at 1:30 p.m. in Brampton

