Morning News – May 11

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 60% chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 16 except 12 near Lake Superior. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers early this evening. Low plus 5.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- There are currently no active wildland fires in the Northeast Region.
- The fire hazard is moderate to high across the Northeast Region this afternoon.
News Tidbits:
- Strong G3-class geomagnetic storms are possible today, May 11th, when a CME is expected to hit Earth’s magnetic field.
- Defined Movement Dance is celebrating 20 years in Wawa with the annual spring recital tonight (sold out) and tomorrow evening (tickets still available)
Provincial Announcements:
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation at 1:30 p.m. in Brampton
