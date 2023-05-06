Premier Ford and Lieutenant Governor Dowdeswell to Celebrate Coronation of King Charles III

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, Michael Ford, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism, Michelle DiEmanuele, Secretary of the Cabinet, and Speaker Ted Arnott today, Saturday, May 6th for a flag raising ceremony and 21-gun salute to celebrate the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty the Queen. ‘Coronation Celebration: A Fun Royal Fair’ will follow immediately after. The ceremony will begin at 11:15 a.m., at Queen’s Park.

Livestream:

With English closed captioning and ASL ― Government of Ontario YouTube Channel

With French closed captioning ― Government of Ontario YouTube Channel – French

Coronation Ceremony:

https://www.cpac.ca/articles/coronation-of-king-charles-iii