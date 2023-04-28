Good News for Local Residents under Improving Connectivity for Ontario (ICON) program

Ontario has announced the finalization of agreements totalling more than $2.3 billion for nearly 200 high-speed internet and cellular projects across the province.

As part of these agreements, the Ontario government is announcing the internet service providers for 14 high-speed internet projects that will receive over $8.4 million in provincial funding through the Improving Connectivity for Ontario (ICON) program.

Locally, the Community Network Partners Inc. which provides service for the following communities (serving 2,797 customers) will receive up to $1,416,643: