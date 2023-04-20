Morning News – April 20

Apr 20, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this morning. Snow or rain mixed with ice pellets beginning this afternoon. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. High +2. Wind chill -10 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Rain or ice pellets. Risk of freezing rain overnight. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low zero.
News Tidbits:
- Hwy 556 remains closed from Searchmont to Ranger Lake due to flooding
- Hwy 546 closed from Mount Lake to Iron Bridge due to flooding.
Provincial Announcements:
- Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs will be joined by Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities, and Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance at 2 p.m. in Guelph
