Request for Tender
1-year contract for yard maintenance
The Lady Dunn Health Center is calling for tenders on our lawn maintenance*.
Tender documentation, including terms of reference and selection criteria, can be obtained from:
Andrew Scott, Maintenance Coordinator
Lady Dun Health Center, 17 Government Rd. Wawa, ON
(705) 856 2335 ext. 3114
Tender closes May 5th, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.
*Note: Proof of WSIB and $5,000,000 liability insurance coverage is required.
