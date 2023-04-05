Breaking News

Request for Tender – 1 year contract for yard maintenance

Request for Tender

1-year contract for yard maintenance

 

The Lady Dunn Health Center is calling for tenders on our lawn maintenance*.

Tender documentation, including terms of reference and selection criteria, can be obtained from:

 

Andrew Scott, Maintenance Coordinator

Lady Dun Health Center, 17 Government Rd. Wawa, ON

(705) 856 2335 ext. 3114

[email protected]

 

Tender closes May 5th, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.

*Note: Proof of WSIB and $5,000,000 liability insurance coverage is required.

