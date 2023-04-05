Power Outages close some ADSB schools in SSM

The Algoma District School Board has advising that due to power outages, and in the interest of safety, the following schools are closed today in Sault Ste. Marie:

Greenwood Public School (Fourth Line/Peoples Road)

Northern Heights Public School (Northern Avenue/Great Northern Road)

Isabel Fletcher Public School (Goulais Avenue/Korah)

Boreal French Immersion Public School (Northern Avenue/Great Northern Road)

At 5:41 a.m. Algoma Power reported that there is a power outage in the area of St. Joseph Island that they are investigating.