Highway Conditions/Closures (101, 129, 17, 144, 11, 519)

Hwy 101:
- 10:48 a.m. – Hwy 101 closed from Chapleau to Timmins due to weather.
Hwy 129:
- 9:59 a.m. – Hwy 129 closed from Thessalon to Chapleau due to poor weather conditions
Hwy 519:
- 9:26 a.m. – Hwy 519 reduced to one lane (lane & westbound shoulder) in the Dubreuilville area due to a disabled vehicle
Hwy 144:
- 9:07 a.m. – Hwy 144 is Closed from Cartier to Timmins due to weather.
Hwy 17:
- 8:23 a.m. – Hwy 17 is snow-covered along the North Shore of Lake Superior. Trucks are having trouble on area hills (Rossport, Pays Plat, Hill 19, Cavers Hill)
Hwy17/11:
- 11:35 a.m. – Hwy 11/17 (Pearl) Near 5 Rd. there are possible lanes blocked due to a collision. Traffic control is in place. Please use caution in the area.
Hwy 11:
- 11:09 a.m. – Hwy 11 closed from Matheson to Longlac due to weather conditions
- 10:56 a.m. – Hwy 11 – Longlac to Cochrane, Hwy 11 is fully closed due to poor road and weather conditions. Traffic control is in place. Please use extreme caution in the area and expect delays.
- 9:51 a.m. – Hwy 11 closed from North Bay to Cochrane due to weather.
- 9:15 a.m. – Hwy 11 closed from Matheson to North Bay due to weather
Hwy 533 (Nipissing):
- 9:48 a.m. – Hwy 533 reduced to one lane in Timber Lake due to a stuck plow truck
Hwy 66 (Matachewan):
- Hwy 66 closed from Kenogami to Matachewan due to weather.
