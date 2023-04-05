Breaking News

Highway Conditions/Closures (101, 129, 17, 144, 11, 519)

Hwy 101:

  • 10:48 a.m. – Hwy 101 closed from Chapleau to Timmins due to weather.

 

Hwy 129:

  • 9:59 a.m. – Hwy 129 closed from Thessalon to Chapleau due to poor weather conditions

 

Hwy 519:

  • 9:26 a.m. – Hwy 519 reduced to one lane (lane & westbound shoulder) in the Dubreuilville area due to a disabled vehicle

 

Hwy 144:

  • 9:07 a.m. – Hwy 144 is Closed from Cartier to Timmins due to weather.

 

Hwy 17:

 

Hwy17/11:

  • 11:35 a.m. – Hwy 11/17 (Pearl) Near 5 Rd. there are possible lanes blocked due to a collision. Traffic control is in place. Please use caution in the area.

 

Hwy 11:

  • 11:09 a.m. – Hwy 11 closed from Matheson to Longlac due to weather conditions
  • 10:56 a.m. – Hwy 11 – Longlac to Cochrane, Hwy 11 is fully closed due to poor road and weather conditions. Traffic control is in place. Please use extreme caution in the area and expect delays.
  • 9:51 a.m. – Hwy 11 closed from North Bay to Cochrane due to weather.
  • 9:15 a.m. – Hwy 11 closed from Matheson to North Bay due to weather

 

Hwy 533 (Nipissing):

  • 9:48 a.m. – Hwy 533 reduced to one lane in Timber Lake due to a stuck plow truck

 

Hwy 66 (Matachewan):

  • Hwy 66 closed from Kenogami to Matachewan due to weather.

 

 

 

 

 

 

