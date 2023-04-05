Freezing Rain Warning

Wawa

White River

Pukaskwa Park

Dubreuilville

Manitouwadge

Hornepayne

Chapleau

Gogama

Freezing rain is expected today, with snow and ice pellet accumulations of 5 to 10 cm possible.

The freezing rain is expected to begin this morning or early afternoon changing to rain tonight as the temperature rises above freezing. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. In addition, easterly to southeasterly winds gusting to 60 km/h is expected.

Environment Canada warns “Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.”

This weather system is affecting most of Northern Ontario – please check your local weather and road conditions before travelling today.