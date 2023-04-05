Bus Cancellations (Wawa, White River, Chapleau & Dubreuilville)

Due to the inclement weather and poor road conditions, the Algoma District School Board Transportation Consortium has cancelled all school-related transportation today for Wawa, White River, Chapleau, and Dubreuilville.
Note: transportation is running in Hornepayne
Schools will remain open.
If you are a motorist you may wish to look carefully at road conditions. Buses have also been cancelled for:
- Sault Ste Marie Area (Batchawana, Goulais River, Searchmont).
- Central Algoma Area (Echo Bay, Bruce Mines, Desbarats, St. Joe Island, Thessalon).
- North Shore Area (Iron Bridge, Blind River, Elliot Lake, Spanish).
