Freezing rain likely on Wednesday

At 5:57 this morning Environment Canada warned that f reezing rain is likely on Wednesday.

An intensifying Colorado Low is expected to track over northwestern Ontario on Wednesday. Snow and ice pellets accumulations of 5 to 10 cm are possible ahead of this system that is forecast to move into northeastern Ontario tonight before likely transitioning to freezing rain on Wednesday.

As temperatures change, some areas may see snow and ice pellets then change to rain later Wednesday or Wednesday night while others could see a change back to snow.

Be careful as surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Strong wind gusts up to 60 km/h.

Uncertainty remains regarding the track of this system which could change the location of the freezing rain and snowfall amounts.