Possibility of Freezing Rain Tuesday Evening

Environment Canada is warning of the possibility of freezing rain on Wednesday after snow and ice pellets Tuesday evening.

“An intensifying Colorado Low is expected to track over northwestern Ontario on Wednesday. Snow and ice pellets ahead of this system are forecast to move into northeastern Ontario Tuesday evening before likely transitioning to freezing rain Wednesday morning. Some areas may see the precipitation then change to rain later Wednesday while others could see a change back to snow. Uncertainty remains regarding the track of this system which could change the location of the freezing rain and snowfall amounts.”

The areas in grey in the above graphic show some of the regions estimated to be affected by this weather system.