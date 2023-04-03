DIFILIPPO, Gennaro “Jim”

After a brave struggle with pancreatic cancer, Jim passed away peacefully on April 1, 2023, at the Sault Area Hospital at the age of 81. He decided that it was time to go with the sun shining and his wife Carolyn by his side.

Devoted and loving husband of Carolyn. Adored father of Cathy Kiley (Michael), Jody Tulloch (Mark) and Jamie DiFilippo (Nicole). Proud grandfather of Dusten DiFilippo, Jesse DiFilippo, Kayla DiFilippo and Olivia Kiley. Great grandfather of Nevaeh and Serenity.

Predeceased by his parents Pasquale and Angela DiFillippo as well as his brothers Anthony DiFilippo and Aldo DiFilippo. Brother-in-law to the late Lucinda Lehigh (late Art), Loretta Bumstead (Frank), the late Chester and late Charles McGahey and Charlotte Massie (Robert). Uncle to Kip DiFilippo (Laurie) and Angela Maniacco (Gerry). He will be missed by his many cousins, especially Cora Caruso (Angelo).

Jim immigrated to Canada in 1954 at the age of 12. His life started out doing small jobs after deciding school wasn’t for him. His first job was cutting grass with a small hand scythe. Jim worked at Capy’s Restaurant as a soda fountain boy. He moved on to Palace Meat Market where he delivered groceries and later trained as a butcher, which ended up being his career. Jim worked in his trade starting at Palace Meat Market until he was hired at Gouchies IGA. A few years later he went to Safeway where he worked until the store closed. Jim went back to the small privately owned grocer at City Meat Market where he worked part-time for Teresa Marzetti, then Richard Yun after he purchased the business.

Jim was passionate about cars and Elvis Presley. He loved to buy and restore 1955/56 Ford Victoria’s and Crown Victoria’s. Many hours were spent in junkyards and swap meets! Later Jim became passionate about Mustangs. He had many over the years. Jim loved his home and gardening. He took over the family tradition of making wine from grapes after his father could no longer carry on the task … Good times! Carolyn and Jim enjoyed travelling together. Jim was so proud that he was able to go back to Italy, as well as going to Las Vegas and visiting the casino in his later years.

The family would like to thank neighbours Donna Donofrio, John and Jennifer Carricato, Allen and Jackie Coutts as well as friends Sandy and Diane Ramsay, and John and Francis Giallonardo for their help. Thank you to the Sault Area Hospital staff on 3A, as well as the staff and Dr. Voutsadakis in the Oncology department at the Sault Area Hospital.

