Poor Weather Expected for Northern Ontario this weekend

Environment Canada is warning that a winter storm will continue to move through northeastern Ontario today. A sharp boundary of heavy snow is expected, and the majority of the snow will remain to the south where winter storm warnings are in effect.

However, southern portions of this region may get clipped by the winter storm and affect anyone travelling south towards Sault Ste. Marie or Thessalon. Hwy 17 between Hwy 17B (E) and Hwy 17B (W) – Bar River Road (E&W) is closed due to poor weather conditions and a plow truck stuck 9:42 a.m.). Highway 11 is closed at Sand Dam River Road due to a tractor trailer collision.

The towns of Chapleau and Wawa will receive little to no accumulations from this system.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.