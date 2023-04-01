MPP Michael Mantha removed from Ontario NDP Caucus

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles has issued the following statement”

“I have removed Michael Mantha from the Ontario NDP caucus while an independent third-party investigation into alleged workplace misconduct takes place. In order to protect the privacy of the complainant and allow the investigation to run its course, I cannot share further details at this time.

I take my responsibility to create a safe workplace seriously.”

Michael was elected in 2011 to represent the riding of Algoma-Manitoulin, and was the Mining and Natural Resources Critic until March 29, 2023. He now sits as an independent MPP representing the riding.