CYR, Patricia

Passed away peacefully but unexpectedly at the Lady Dunn Health Centre with her family by her side on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at the age of 78 years.

Beloved wife of Gilles Tremblay. Loving and cherished mother of Don (Michelle Schweeder). Proud grandmother of Brittney, Brannan, Jack and Eli. Daughter of the late Mary and Jack Lafort.

At Pat’s request, cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. In memory of Patricia memorial donations made to the Wawa Food Bank would be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa,