Workplace Safety North wins Canada Award for Excellence

Workplace Safety North (WSN), an Ontario health and safety association has received the Canada Award for Excellence from Excellence Canada, a national authority on organizational excellence established by Industry Canada.

The award recognizes outstanding achievements by organizations across Canada in different sectors, including private, public, and not-for-profit.

WSN was the platinum winner of the Canada Award for Excellence in the Mental Health, based on Excellence Canada’s Mental Health at Work framework. This framework was created with input from experts across Canada and follows national standards for psychological health and safety in the workplace.

“We’re honoured to receive this recognition,” says Mike Parent, WSN President and CEO. “At Workplace Safety North and Ontario Mine Rescue, we see mental health as just as important as physical safety. This award shows our commitment to improving mental health at work and creating a supportive workplace where everyone feels valued.”

WSN provides health and safety advice, training, and consulting services to companies in Ontario’s mining and forest products sectors. With around 80 employees based in North Bay, Sudbury, and other areas across the province, WSN has been working to improve workplace safety in Ontario for nearly 100 years.

“This award reflects the dedication and hard work of our staff,” says Parent. “They’re passionate about helping workers stay safe and healthy. Together, we continue to lead the way in ensuring mental well-being is at the forefront of workplace safety.”

This marks the fourth Canada Award for Excellence that WSN has won, having received platinum in 2022, gold in 2019, and silver in 2016 for promoting a healthy workplace.

Excellence Canada is a national organization that sets excellence standards and offers independent certification. It also manages the Canada Awards for Excellence, with the Governor General of Canada as its patron.