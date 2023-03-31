Winter Storm Watch (Montreal River – St. Joseph Island)

Mar 31, 2023 at 07:14
At 4:48 this morning Environment Canada issued a Winter Storm Watch warning of two weather systems that will affect the area over the next two days.
The first will move through today bringing 5 to 10 cm of snow. There will then be a brief break in the precipitation this evening before a second and much stronger system moves in overnight tonight.
Depending on the track of the system, some areas will see heavy snowfall of up to 20-30cm while others will receive significant ice accretion (2-3mm). Strong winds of up to 60km/h are also expected, and combined with any ice accretion could produce utility outages.
