Heavy Snow Possible (Agawa – Lake Superior Park)

At 5:08 this morning Environment Canada issued a Special Weather Statement regarding the possibility of Heavy Snow possible tonight into Saturday. Snowfall accumulations of 5 to 15 cm are expected.

A winter storm will move through northeastern Ontario overnight into Saturday. A sharp boundary of heavy snow is expected, and depending on the track of the system some areas may receive snowfall accumulations of 15 cm or more while other areas receive far less.

There remains some uncertainty at this point to the placement of the heaviest snow. Warnings or winter weather travel advisories may be issued as the event draws nearer.