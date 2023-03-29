Morning News – March 29

Mar 29, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Periods of snow ending near noon then mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning. Temperature falling to -10 this morning then rising. Wind chill -20 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low -11. Wind chill near -16.
News Tidbits:
- Sault College President Dr. Ron Common has been presented with the Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural Economic Impact Award (Individual). This award recognizes and honours an individual that has positively impacted our local community and has made a significant contribution to the economic vitality of Sault Ste. Marie in terms of capital investment, job creation and facility expansion.
