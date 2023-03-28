Morning News – March 28

Mar 28, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Flurries ending this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High plus 1. Wind chill -11 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Periods of snow beginning late this evening. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low -8. Wind chill -6 this evening and -13 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to the winners of the 68th Wawa Ladies Curling Bonspiel – Shannon Hatfield Reynolds, Lena Moore, Darlene Jordan, and Gail McMahone.
- Argonaut Gold Inc. has sold the Ana Paula Project located in Guerrero, Mexico to Heliostar Metals Limited for US$10 million payable in cash upon closing, plus an additional US$20 million in deferred cash and share consideration, contingent on meeting certain milestones.
- The Honourable Michael Tulloch has been sworn in as the Chief Justice of Ontario and President of the Court of Appeal for Ontario.
Provincial Announcements:
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, and Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development in Mississauga at 10 a.m.
