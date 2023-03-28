Employment Opportunity – Competition 2023-4 Mechanic

JOB POSTING

The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa



Competition 2023-4

Mechanic

The Municipality of Wawa requires a Mechanic within the Infrastructure Services Department. Reporting directly to the Director of Infrastructure Services, the Mechanic repairs and maintains all municipal vehicles and equipment in good operating condition. All current Ministry of Transportation regulations shall be followed in the repair and maintenance. The safety of the public and municipal operators is a priority condition of the job.

The successful candidate will also be responsible for the general care and upkeep of the shop and operations yard as well as maintaining material and supply inventories.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Must have and maintain a valid Automotive Service Technician – Truck & Coach Technician License; Wheels and Tires Certification. Certified welder would be an asset. Must have a minimum of three (3) year’s mechanical experience including all classes of vehicles and Municipal Heavy Equipment. Must stay current in repair and maintenance skills required for municipal equipment. Must be grade 12 – graduate. Maintain a valid class “DZ” driver license in good standing. Must be in good physical condition. Must possess good communication and written skills. Ability to make decisions and to prioritize repairs. A thorough knowledge of mechanical repair and diagnostic techniques, safety and Ministry of Transportation policies and laws. Must be able to work overtime and shift work when required. Must supply own tools.

A detailed job description may be obtained by contacting the Human Resources Department at 705-856-2244 ext. 225 or email [email protected]

Shifts: Mon to Fri 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hourly wage: $38.15

Wage and benefit package is in accordance with USW collective agreement.

Resumes may be submitted in confidence with a detailed cover letter stating Competition No. 2023-4, no later than 12:00 noon on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Municipality of Wawa or email: [email protected]

PO Box 500

40 Broadway Avenue

Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

We thank all applicants, however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted. Personal information is collected pursuant to The Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act and will be used solely for the purposes of the candidate selection.