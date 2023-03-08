73rd Annual Men’s Bonspiel – Coming Soon!

Plans are well underway for the 73rd Annual Men’s Bonspiel. Teams are welcome to join the event. Individuals with an interest can also contact the organizers to see if there are any openings.
In past years the Bonspiel was a major event for Wawa with both the curling rink and the arena ice being used to provide space for the many teams.
