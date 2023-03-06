Eight arrestd in Norval Morrisseau Forgeries

On March 1, 2023, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) arrested eight individuals for their involvement in the apparent fraudulent manufacturing and distribution of artwork purported to be that of Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau.

Morrisseau – also known as Copper Thunderbird – was a prolific Indigenous artist from the Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek First Nation. Before his death in 2007, allegations began to emerge of individuals creating and selling art under his name and made in his distinctive Woodland School of Art style.

Since 2020 and together with the TBPS, a major case manager with the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch has been leading the investigation of the alleged production, distribution and sale of fake artwork falsely attributed to the late Morrisseau.

As a result of this two-and-a-half-year investigation, eight people have been arrested and are facing 40 total charges. More than 1,000 alleged fraudulent paintings, prints and other artworks have been seized. Some of these paintings sold for tens of thousands of dollars to unsuspecting members of the public who had no reason to believe they weren’t genuine.

Name Age Residence Charges David John VOSS 51 Thunder Bay • Forgery contrary to Section 367 of the Criminal Code • Uttering Forged Document contrary to Section 368 of the Criminal Code • Defraud the Public Over $5,000 contrary to Section 380(1) of the Criminal Code • Fraud Over $5,000 contrary to Section 380(1)(a) of the Criminal Code x3 • Commission of offence for criminal organization contrary to Section 467.12 of the Criminal Code • Instructing commission of offence for criminal organization contrary to Section 467.13 of the Criminal Code Diane Marie CHAMPAGNE 63 Thunder Bay • Forgery contrary to Section 367 of the Criminal Code • Uttering Forged Document contrary to Section 368 of the Criminal Code • Defraud the Public Over $5,000 contrary to Section 380(1) of the Criminal Code • Commission of offence for criminal Gary Bruce LAMONT 61 Thunder Bay • Forgery contrary to Section 367 of the Criminal Code • Uttering Forged Document contrary to Section 368 of the Criminal Code • Defraud the Public Over $5,000 contrary to Section 380(1) of the Criminal Code • Fraud Over $5,000 contrary to Section 380(1) of the Criminal Code • Commission of offence for criminal organization contrary to Section 467.12 of the Criminal Code Linda Joy TKACHYK 59 Thunder Bay • Forgery contrary to Section 367 of the Criminal Code • Uttering Forged Document contrary to Section 368 of the Criminal Code • Defraud the Public Over $5,000 contrary to Section 380(1) of the Criminal Code • Fraud Over $5,000 contrary to Section 380(1) of the Criminal Code • Commission of offence for criminal organization contrary to Section 467.12 of the Criminal Code Benjamin Paul MORRISSEAU 53 Thunder Bay • Forgery contrary to Section 367 of the Criminal Code • Participation in criminal organization contrary to Section 467.11 of the Criminal Code Jeffrey Gordon COWAN 47 Niagara-on-the-Lake • Uttering Forged Document contrary to Section 368 of the Criminal Code • Defraud the Public Over $5,000 contrary to Section 380(1) of the Criminal Code • Fraud Over $5,000 contrary to Section 380(1) of the Criminal Code x 4 James WHITE 81 Essa Township • Uttering Forged Document contrary to Section 368 of the Criminal Code • Defraud the Public Over $5,000 contrary to Section 380(1) of the Criminal Code • Fraud Over $5,000 contrary to Section 380(1) of the Criminal Code x 2 • Possess Property Obtained by Crime for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to Section 355.4 of the Criminal Code David P. BREMNER 75 Locust Hill • Uttering Forged Document contrary to Section 368 of the Criminal Code • Defraud the Public Over $5,000 contrary to Section 380(1) of the Criminal Code • Fraud Over $5,000 contrary to Section 380(1) of the Criminal Code x 2 • Possess Property Obtained by Crime for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to Section 355.4 of the Criminal Code

The OPP is not in a position to authenticate any artwork. If you believe you may be in possession of a suspected forgery or fraudulent work of art, it is recommended that you seek legal advice by contacting a lawyer or the Law Society of Ontario, which operates the Law Society Referral Service. This service provides a free half-hour consultation with a lawyer. For more information, please visit http://www.lso.ca.