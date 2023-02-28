Morning News – February 28

Feb 28, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Light snow ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40% chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High zero. Wind chill -11 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Clearing before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -16. Wind chill -7 this evening and -22 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- If you are travelling to the Soo, be careful in the Goulais River area (Lindstedt Road). the eastbound lane and shoulder is closed due to a disabled vehicle.
- Northern Credit Union and Copperfin Credit have formed a committee of their boards of directors to explore merger opportunities that would create a branch network of 29 branches, from Kenora to Grey Bruce and Ottawa Valley.
Provincial Announcements:
- Doug Downey, Attorney General of Ontario, to provide remarks at 9:00 a.m. in Toronto
- Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health at 9:30 a.m. in Toronto
