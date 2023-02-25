Morning News – February 25

Feb 25, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Flurries and local snow squalls. Local amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High -7. Wind chill -21 this morning and -14 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Flurries ending near midnight then cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Risk of snow squalls this evening. Local amount 5 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 near midnight then light overnight. Low -16. Wind chill -17 this evening and -25 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- The WMHA youngest hockey players are playing at the MMCC today, head down and watch a few games.
