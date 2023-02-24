The Ontario government is providing more than $379.5 million to help 107 municipalities operate and improve local transit. The funding is being delivered through the gas tax program and can be used to extend service hours, buy transit vehicles, add routes, improve accessibility or upgrade infrastructure.
Wawa and Chapleau are part of the 107 municipalities that will receive provincial funding for municipal transit in 2020.
|Wawa
|$25,877
|Chapleau
|$18,585
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Wawa & Chapleau to receive funding in Ontario Gas Tax Program - February 24, 2023
- Morning News – February 24 - February 24, 2023
- Area Road Conditions – February 24 - February 24, 2023