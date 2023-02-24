Breaking News

Wawa & Chapleau to receive funding in Ontario Gas Tax Program

The Ontario government is providing more than $379.5 million to help 107 municipalities operate and improve local transit. The funding is being delivered through the gas tax program and can be used to extend service hours, buy transit vehicles, add routes, improve accessibility or upgrade infrastructure.

Wawa and Chapleau are part of the 107 municipalities that will receive provincial funding for municipal transit in 2020.

 

Wawa $25,877
Chapleau $18,585

 

 

