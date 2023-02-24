Morning News – February 24

Cosori is recalling more than 2.2 million air fryers (in 3.7-quart and 5.8-quart sizes) sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because their wire connections can overheat and cause a fire risk. The air fryers were sold between March 2019 and December 2022 (Best Buy and Home Depot stores and online at Amazon, Walmart, Bed Bath and Beyond, Wayfair, Staples and other retailers.)