Morning News – February 24

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -12. Wind chill -31 this morning and -16 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries this evening. Flurries beginning near midnight. Amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -16. Wind chill -20 this evening.
News Tidbits:
Cosori is recalling more than 2.2 million air fryers (in 3.7-quart and 5.8-quart sizes) sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because their wire connections can overheat and cause a fire risk. The air fryers were sold between March 2019 and December 2022 (Best Buy and Home Depot stores and online at Amazon, Walmart, Bed Bath and Beyond, Wayfair, Staples and other retailers.)
Wesdome produced 25,502 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter of 2022. Production for the year (Eagle River and Mishi Pit), was 82,002 ounces, down from 101,403 ounces a year earlier. Reasons given for the drop was a lower realized head grade and near depletion of stockpiled ore.
- Federal environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is recommending cabinet issue an emergency order to protect the highly endangered northern spotted owl in B.C. Only three spotted owls are left in B.C.’s wild, with about 30 living in a breeding centre.
