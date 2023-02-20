East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after Breath Sample Refusal

A driver was arrested after refusing to provide a breath sample.

On February 15, 2023, shortly after 6:00 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), responded to a red car in a ditch on Duff Road in the Plummer Additional Township.

Police arrived a short time later and while speaking to the driver police determined the driver had consumed alcohol. The driver was arrested and transported to Thessalon detachment for further testing. While at the detachment the driver refused to provide a breath sample.

As a result, Heidi ROBINSON, 36 years-of-age from Plummer Additional Township was charged with:

Operation While Impaired-Alcohol and Drugs

Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand

The driver was issued a 90-day administrative driver’s licence suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on April 6, 2023.