Nipigon OPP – Investigate Fatal Collision on Wolf River Bridge

On February 15, 2023, at approximately 10:00 am officers from the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Anishinabek Police Service (APS) with assistance from Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Dorion/Hurkett Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a two-vehicle collision on the Wolf River Bridge, Highway 11&17, in Dorion Township.

Initial investigation indicates two sport utility vehicles (SUV) collided. The driver of one SUV was deceased at the scene and the passenger was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver and passenger of the other SUV were transported to the hospital with undetermined injuries.

The OPP Technical Collision Investigation Unit (TCI) is on the scene, and Highway 11&17 remains closed at this time, while officers conduct their investigation.