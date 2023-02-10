Reading can be fun and rewarding

Since the beginning of the school year, grade 2, 3 and 4 students at École Saint Nom de Jesus are devouring books during the school day. When they read a book independently or in a small group and can demonstrate their understanding to their teacher Michèle Turcotte, these students can earn a little surprise.

Students progress at their own pace. Thus, students who are better at reading must answer more comprehension questions after reading a predetermined number of books. Thanks to the use of a chart on the wall, students can see their progress and are motivated to read more to earn their surprise. It is encouraging to see students learn and have fun through reading.