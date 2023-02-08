Sir James Dunn Celebrates Literacy Week!

We kicked off Literacy Week with a Family Literacy Photo Contest. Families were encouraged to submit photos of how they incorporate literacy at home. We were reminded that literacy is everywhere. Literacy can be found in cooking, music, art, games, physical activity, and more. We were also reminded that literacy is FUN!

To celebrate, we had many special guests in the school. Alan Crawford helped us celebrate Burns’ Day. If you’re unfamiliar, Robert (Rabbie) Burns is a Scottish poet and lyricist. He is known as the National Poet of Scotland. Alan, born and raised in Scotland, came to read some of Burns’ poetry to us and share with us a little about himself and his country/culture. His visit not only included story and poetry reading but also Scottish shortbread and tea. It was a real treat! The students were of course mesmerized by his traditional attire and Scottish accent. We appreciate that Alan took the time to come in and share his heritage with us, especially with this year’s Literacy Week theme being, “Celebrate Your Heritage”.

We were also fortunate to have Adam Bertrand come in and share his talent of music with us. His performance included a guitar, a harmonica, a drum, and of course his voice! Adam has visited the school before, and we really hope he will visit again. The students (and staff) were captivated by Adam’s performance. Music is evidently a natural gift of his and we thoroughly enjoyed him sharing it with us!

Exposing your child to literacy rich environments and experiences is invaluable. SJD is the place to be!

“The more you can read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go!” ~ Dr. Seuss