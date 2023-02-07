Winter Weather Travel Advisory (Pukaskwa Park – Wawa) ENDED

The weather advisory has ended at 12:39 p.m.

5:41 AM EST Tuesday 07 February 2023

Weather advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for accumulating snow.

Hazards:

Reduced visibility in snow.

Local snowfall accumulations of up to 10 cm.

Snowfall rates of 2 to 3 centimetres per hour.

Timing:

Early this morning until midday.

Discussion:

Snow at times heavy is expected this morning with total accumulations of up to 10 cm. The heavy snow will become lighter early this morning from Nipigon to Wawa and near noon for areas from Wawa to Sault Ste. Marie. Travel may be hazardous at times.

Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.