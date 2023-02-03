An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect for most of Northern Ontario. This morning in Wawa (6:17 a.m.) it is -34C, and with the windchill it is -38C.



Environment Canada warns that wind chill values near -40 will continue this morning. Temperatures will moderate through the day bringing an end to the extreme cold spell.

Be sure to dress properly for the cold – frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin. Watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes. Check on older family, friends and neighbours.

Remember, if it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.