Feb 2, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Flurries ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30% chance of flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature falling to -19 this afternoon. Wind chill -15 this morning and -33 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low -31. Wind chill -33 this evening and -40 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.
News Tidbits:
- February is Age-Related Macular Degeneration Month. This eye condition impacts approximately 2.5 million Canadians and continues to be the leading cause of vision loss in people over the age of 55.
- Today is Groundhog Day. Ontario’s Wiarton Willie does not see his shadow this morning. If he sees his shadow, the saying is that there is six more weeks of winter ahead.
Provincial Announcements:
- Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, will be joined by Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care, and Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities, to provide remarks at 10 a.m. in Toronto
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – February 2 - February 2, 2023
- Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) CLOSED - February 2, 2023
- Route Cancellation (Driver Shortages) – Hornepayne - February 2, 2023