Morning News – February 2nd

Weather:
Mainly sunny. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light late this afternoon. High minus 8. Wind chill minus 24 this morning and minus 13 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 15 this evening and minus 25 overnight.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma
|Tested
|Confirmed
cases
|Active
cases
|Currently
hospitalized
|Resolved
cases
|Deceased
|85,844
|167
|19
|1
|148
|2
|Updated: February 1, 2021, 6:15 p.m.
News Tidbits:
Sudbury’s Laurentian University is filing for creditor protection, citing declining enrolment and hundreds of millions of dollars in debts.
