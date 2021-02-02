Breaking News

Morning News – February 2nd

Weather:

Mainly sunny. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light late this afternoon. High minus 8. Wind chill minus 24 this morning and minus 13 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 15 this evening and minus 25 overnight.

 

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma 

 

Tested
 Confirmed
cases
 Active
cases		 Currently

hospitalized

 Resolved
cases
 Deceased
85,844 167 19 1 148 2
Updated: February 1, 2021, 6:15 p.m.

 

 News Tidbits:

Sudbury’s Laurentian University is filing for creditor protection, citing declining enrolment and hundreds of millions of dollars in debts.​

 

