SE OPP Wawa – Local Man charged with Uttering Threats

On January 19, 2023, at approximately 1:21 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a threats occurrence on Tamarack Avenue in Wawa.

As a result of the investigation, Jordan ROBERT, 30 years-of-age, of Wawa was arrested and charged with the following:

Uttering Threats – Cause death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on March 6, 2023 in Wawa.