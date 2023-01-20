Morning News – January 20

Jan 20, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 8. Wind chill -25 this morning and -11 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy near midnight with 30% chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -17. Wind chill -23 this evening.
News Tidbits:
- There may be some minor delays for travellers headed to Sault Ste. Marie today. The westbound land and should is closed at the Old Woman Bay (Rest stop area) due to maintenance work. If you are headed even further east – Due to the poor road conditions, all school related transportation services in the Sudbury, Espanola and Massey districts are cancelled today, schools remain open.
- Sad to hear that David Crosby, of the Byrds and CSNY has passed away at the age of 81. He had retired from the music scene 8 months ago.
Provincial Announcements:
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities in London 9:30 a.m.
- Kevin Holland, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, will make an announcement in Sault Ste Marie at 10:00 a.m.
