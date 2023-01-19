Breaking News

Morning News – January 19

Jan 19, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries this morning. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near -6. Wind chill near -16.
  • Tonight – Cloudy. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -10. Wind chill near -17.

News Tidbits: 

  • Congratulations to Ashton Roach of Sault Ste. Marie who won $250,000  with Instant Jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased at Paquette’s Confectionary on Korah Road in Sault Ste. Marie.

Provincial Announcements:

  • Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health in Windsor at 10:30 a.m.

 

