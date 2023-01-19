Morning News – January 19

Jan 19, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries this morning. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near -6. Wind chill near -16.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -10. Wind chill near -17.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Ashton Roach of Sault Ste. Marie who won $250,000 with Instant Jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased at Paquette’s Confectionary on Korah Road in Sault Ste. Marie.
Provincial Announcements:
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health in Windsor at 10:30 a.m.
