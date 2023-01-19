Lockdown resolved at local schools

There was a noticable police presence today in the Tamarack Avenue and Michipicoten High School area. In addition, all local schools were put under a lock down procedure. The Wawa Public Library also closed its doors in response.

At 2:30 the Algoma District School Board notified parents that the lock down was lifted, and that school have returned to normal operations. At 3:12 p.m., Superior East tweeted and posted on facebook that “This afternoon, there was a noticeable police presence in the areas around Tamarack Ave. and Michipicoten High School in Wawa. All local schools went into lockdown as a precaution. #SuperiorEastOPP advises the situation has been resolved and there is no threat to public safety at this time.”

There was no further information regarding the afternoon’s situation.

