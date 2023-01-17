Jan 17, 2023 at 06:31
6:19 AM EST Tuesday 17 January 2023
Freezing rain warning ended for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Manitouwadge – Hornepayne
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
- Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FOR NORTHERN ONTARIO
UPDATED BY ENVIRONMENT CANADA
AT 3:43 A.M. EST TUESDAY 17 JANUARY 2023.
———————————————————————
FREEZING RAIN WARNING FOR:
MANITOUWADGE – HORNEPAYNE
WAWA – WHITE RIVER – PUKASKWA
AGAWA – LAKE SUPERIOR PARK
CHAPLEAU – MISSINAIBI LAKE.
———————————————————————
==DISCUSSION==
FREEZING RAIN CONTINUES EARLY THIS MORNING.
HAZARD:
FREEZING RAIN. ICE ACCRETION UP TO A FEW MILLIMETRES IS POSSIBLE ON UNTREATED SURFACES.
TIMING:
EARLY THIS MORNING.
DISCUSSION:
SNOW MAY BE ACCOMPANIED BY FREEZING DRIZZLE AT TIMES.
SURFACES SUCH AS HIGHWAYS, ROADS, WALKWAYS AND PARKING LOTS MAY
BECOME ICY AND SLIPPERY. SLOW DOWN DRIVING IN SLIPPERY CONDITIONS.
WATCH FOR TAILLIGHTS AHEAD AND MAINTAIN A SAFE FOLLOWING DISTANCE.
PLEASE CONTINUE TO MONITOR ALERTS AND FORECASTS ISSUED BY
ENVIRONMENT CANADA. TO REPORT SEVERE WEATHER, SEND AN EMAIL TO
ONSTORM(AT)EC.GC.CA OR TWEET REPORTS USING (HASH)ONSTORM.
Jan 16, 2023 at 16:43 Edit
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FOR NORTHERN ONTARIO
ISSUED BY ENVIRONMENT CANADA
AT 4:36 P.M. EST MONDAY 16 JANUARY 2023.
———————————————————————
FREEZING RAIN WARNING FOR:
=NEW= MANITOUWADGE – HORNEPAYNE
=NEW= WAWA – WHITE RIVER – PUKASKWA
=NEW= AGAWA – LAKE SUPERIOR PARK
=NEW= CHAPLEAU – MISSINAIBI LAKE.
———————————————————————
Freezing rain expected tonight.
Hazard:
Freezing rain. Ice accretion up to a few millimetres is possible on untreated surfaces.
Timing:
This evening and overnight.
Discussion:
A period of freezing rain, which may be mixed with ice pellets and snow, is expected beginning this evening. Freezing rain will transition to snow overnight into early Tuesday morning. Snow may be accompanied by freezing drizzle at times.
Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.
For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, or call 5-1-1.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected]
or tweet reports using #ONStorm.
