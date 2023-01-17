6:19 AM EST Tuesday 17 January 2023

Freezing rain warning ended for: Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

FREEZING RAIN WARNING

FOR NORTHERN ONTARIO

UPDATED BY ENVIRONMENT CANADA

AT 3:43 A.M. EST TUESDAY 17 JANUARY 2023.

———————————————————————

FREEZING RAIN WARNING FOR:

MANITOUWADGE – HORNEPAYNE

WAWA – WHITE RIVER – PUKASKWA

AGAWA – LAKE SUPERIOR PARK

CHAPLEAU – MISSINAIBI LAKE.

———————————————————————

==DISCUSSION==

FREEZING RAIN CONTINUES EARLY THIS MORNING.

HAZARD:

FREEZING RAIN. ICE ACCRETION UP TO A FEW MILLIMETRES IS POSSIBLE ON UNTREATED SURFACES.

TIMING:

EARLY THIS MORNING.

DISCUSSION:

SNOW MAY BE ACCOMPANIED BY FREEZING DRIZZLE AT TIMES.

SURFACES SUCH AS HIGHWAYS, ROADS, WALKWAYS AND PARKING LOTS MAY

BECOME ICY AND SLIPPERY. SLOW DOWN DRIVING IN SLIPPERY CONDITIONS.

WATCH FOR TAILLIGHTS AHEAD AND MAINTAIN A SAFE FOLLOWING DISTANCE.

PLEASE CONTINUE TO MONITOR ALERTS AND FORECASTS ISSUED BY

ENVIRONMENT CANADA. TO REPORT SEVERE WEATHER, SEND AN EMAIL TO

ONSTORM(AT)EC.GC.CA OR TWEET REPORTS USING (HASH)ONSTORM.

