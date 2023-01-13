Morning News – January 13

Jan 13, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries this morning. Clearing near noon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -11. Wind chill -21 this morning and minus 14 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -21. Wind chill -17 this evening and -25 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- The Liquor Control Board of Ontario says an unauthorized party embedded “malicious code” on its website. If you were a customer who provided personal information and proceeded to payment between Jan. 5 and Jan. 10, 2023 on the LCBO.com website your information may have been compromised. If you started or completed payment on LCBO.com from Jan. 5 – 10th, monitor credit card statements for suspicious transactions.
- The Spring By-Hands Festival will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the Michipicoten Memeorial Community Centre,
- NOSM University, has named Dr. Céline Larivière as its inaugural Provost and Vice President Academic for a five-year term beginning February 1, 2023.
- Jeff Beck, has died in England at 78 after contracting bacterial meningitis.
Provincial Announcements:
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade at 10 a.m. in Hannon.
